He’s "always on our minds," and now he’s coming to our televisions. Country music legend Willie Nelson will be the subject of a concert special airing on A&E this April, Billboard reports. Willie Nelson: American Outlaw will premiere on April 12 at 10PM ET.

The footage for the special was taped live at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena back in January of 2019. That concert, billed as Willie Nelson: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw, brought a slew of memorable moments: Nelson reunited with fellow Highwayman Kris Kristofferson, and even got the chance to duet with George Straight -- a collaboration which, impossibly, had never happened before.

The special will celebrate Nelson’s seven-decade career, and include interviews and behind-the-scenes concert footage. It will also feature performances from fellow music icons like Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris and Sheryl Crow.

Nelson, who turns 87 on April 29, will release his 70th studio album, First Rose of Spring, on April 24. He premiered the project's title track in February. Despite some recent health issues, Nelson is on the road again. He played the Houston Rodeo on March 4 and will join Stapleton on his All-American Road Show Tour in Lexington, Ky., on April 25.

The concert special is part of a trilogy of specials over two nights on A&E, kicking off with a documentary about Dolly Parton at 8PM ET on April 12 and wrapping up with another about Kenny Rogers at 9PM ET on April 13.

