Who Is Valerie June? 5 Things You Need to Know

Ever since her early days as a child growing up in the Memphis, Tenn., area, Valerie June has been carefully honing a signature sound that melds folk, Americana, old-time country, gospel and roots influences. She released her breakout album, Pushin' Against a Stone, in 2013, and has continued to layer new musical and spiritual components into her work ever since.

In March, June's fans got their first new batch of music from the singer in four years when she put out The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. The first single from that project, "Call Me a Fool," includes "Queen of Memphis Soul" (and trained opera performer!) Carla Thomas as a guest vocalist; Thomas' powerful vocals help June underscore her consistent dedication to stylistic versatility, as the two singers flit easily between genres, styles and musical eras in the song.

"Have you ever been a fool for a dream? It might have been a little dream, like a kiss from a lover, or a big one, like the dream of peace that Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.], John Lennon and so many others have had for humanity," June said of the song's message when she released it. "No matter how big or how small your dream may be, keep believing, and let the world call you a fool!"

Overall, the album's message is one of June's vow to stay true to her dreams, and her invitation to listeners to find the dreamer within themselves. To learn more about those dreams -- and how her journey through music as led her to where she is today — read on:

