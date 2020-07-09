Who Is Travis Denning? 5 Things You Need to Know

Travis Denning cracked the Top 40 with his debut single, 2018's “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” He followed it up with 2019's "After a Few," a song that hit No. 1 in 2020, and his debut EP with Universal Nashville, Beer's Better Cold.

Denning first moved to Nashville in 2014; within a year, he'd signed a publishing deal with RED Creative Group. He's a promising young artist on the radar to do big things this year and beyond.

So, what do you need to know about Denning? Read on to learn more about this Georgia Boy.