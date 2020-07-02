Who Is Tenille Townes? 5 Things You Need to Know

Country music fans got their first listen to Tenille Townes with her 2018 breakthrough debut single, "Somebody's Daughter." After making her Grand Ole Opry debut that year, she spent 2019 on the road with Dierks Bentley for his 2019 Burning Man Tour.

The up-and-comer recently released her debut album, The Lemonade Stand, but she's already proved she can hold her own alongside the genre's A-listers. On that 2019 trek, she often dueted with Bentley on his song "Different for Girls," and in 2020, she's got a Vocal Event of the Year nomination at the ACM Awards for a collaboration with Miranda Lambert and a number of other new stars.

Read on to learn more about one of country music's fastest-rising stars, including the backstory behind her first single, the reason she became a songwriter and why she was so excited to be out on the road for the Burning Man Tour.