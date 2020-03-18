Who Is Sierra Ferrell? 5 Things to Know

Sierra Ferrell is poised for an exciting year ahead: The Charleston, W.V., native signed a three-album deal with Rounder Records in 2019, and the singer-songwriter says she's bursting with new music to share.

A memorable performer deeply entrenched in both the music she loves and the culture that it comes from, Ferrell has created her live show through street performing, building her musical community and delving into the diverse influences that inspire her as a songwriter. Now, as she joins the likes of the Avett Brothers on the road, Ferrell is ready to share the singular craft she's spent years honing with a wider audience.

Read on to get to know Ferrell before she releases her next batch of new music.