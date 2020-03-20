Who Is Orville Peck? 5 Things You Need to Know

In 2019, a mysterious masked singer with the pseudonym Orville Peck became one of the most talked-about new names in country music.

Maybe it was the dramatic, fringed mask; perhaps it was the brooding, vintage-inspired country tunes. Either way, the Canadian country singer has been propelled to the forefront of both the country and indie scenes.

Not familiar with Peck or the mystique surrounding him? Flip through the photo gallery below to learn five things you need to know about this up-and-comer.