Who Is Niko Moon? 5 Things You Need to Know

Before Niko Moon ever thought about becoming an artist in his own right, he was an in-demand songwriter who worked with country acts including Rascal Flatts and the Zac Brown Band.

It's no surprise that Moon writes best with genre-bending artists: He grew up just outside of Atlanta, Ga., and remembers his earliest hometown musical influences as being equal parts Travis Tritt (who lives just minutes away from Moon's hometown) and the R&B and hip-hop scene that dominates Atlanta.

Now, Moon is stepping into his own as a performer. He got his feet wet in early 2020 opening shows for Ryan Hurd, and, in February, he dropped his first EP, Good Time. The title track of the project is Moon's debut single, and it speaks to the motto by which he lives his life: Throughout the ups and downs, it's important to take a break and have a "Good Time."

Read on to learn five fast facts about the up-and-coming new artist.