Who Is Miko Marks? 5 Things You Need to Know

Don’t call it a comeback. Don’t even call it a rebirth. This is where Miko Marks meant to be the whole time.

Marks released her first album in 13 years, Our Country, via Redtone Records in March. The project is a tour de force of country soul, confidently written and performed by a Nashville veteran who is ready to claim her space.

This time around, Marks is making the country music that feeds her soul, not a radio playlist algorithm. Keep reading to learn more about this artist to watch:

