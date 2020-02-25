Who Is Marcus King? 5 Things You Need to Know

With the recent release of his album El Dorado, Marcus King has found his city of gold. From the start, the singer-songwriter earned rave reviews for his awe-inspiring guitar technique, with The Washington Post describing him as a “guitar phenom” at age 20.

King's first band, the Marcus King Band, released their most recent album, Carolina Confessions, made with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), in 2018. The album topped the Americana radio charts, and earned King a spot opening a string of dates with Stapleton, who called King “one of his favorite artists” when King joined him onstage.

For El Dorado, his first solo album, King acted on instinct, moving to Nashville on a whim, but then working with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach (Yola) as his producer on the project. You can hear King grabbing life by the horns in his red-hot guitar solos and soulful lyrics.

On the strength of his new album and the buzz he's generated with his band, King is one of The Boot's 2020 Artists to Watch. Read on to learn a bit more about him.