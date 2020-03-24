Who Is Madison Kozak? 5 Things You Need to Know

Rising country singer-songwriter and one of CMT's Next Women of Country for 2020, Madison Kozak has been releasing great pop-country songs since mid-2019 as the flagship artist on Nicolle Galyon's woman-focused record label Songs & Daughters.

Raised in rural Ontario, Canada, Kozak, 23, has been making waves in Nashville, where her family moved when she was 14 so she could pursue her dream of becoming a singer-songwriter.

Who exactly is Kozak? Read on to find out.