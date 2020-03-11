Who Is Koe Wetzel? 5 Things You Need to Know

With a name that sounds a little too creative to be real and a seriously devoted fan base, Koe Wetzel is arguably the biggest independent artist to come out of Texas since Aaron Watson.

Over the past few years, Wetzel has earned a reputation as one of the Lone Star State’s most high-energy, crowd-engaging performers, and country fans should expect to see a whole lot more of him in the coming years.

Not familiar with this Texas-born up-and-comer? Download his albums Noise Complaint (2016) and Harold Saul High (2019), then check out these five essential things to know about Wetzel.