Who Is Koe Wetzel? 5 Things You Need to Know
With a name that sounds a little too creative to be real and a seriously devoted fan base, Koe Wetzel is arguably the biggest independent artist to come out of Texas since Aaron Watson.
Over the past few years, Wetzel has earned a reputation as one of the Lone Star State’s most high-energy, crowd-engaging performers, and country fans should expect to see a whole lot more of him in the coming years.
Not familiar with this Texas-born up-and-comer? Download his albums Noise Complaint (2016) and Harold Saul High (2019), then check out these five essential things to know about Wetzel.
Meet More of The Boot's 2020 Artists to Watch