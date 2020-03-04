Who Is Kelsey Waldon? 5 Things You Need to Know

In 2019, hard-working and respected singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon's labors paid off in a grandiose way: John Prine offered her a spot on his Oh Boy Records label -- and from the Grand Ole Opry stage, no less!

Waldon wasted no time after she signed, either: She released a new album, White Noise / White Lines, which she co-produced with Dan Knobler, in the fall. It's her third record, following 2016's I've Got a Way and 2014's The Goldmine.

If you're curious about Waldon's music and her backstory, we're here to help. Press play on her preferred musical entry point, "All By Myself," and read on to learn more about the self-professed voice of "bluegrass country soul."