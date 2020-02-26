Who Is Hailey Whitters? 5 Things You Need to Know

Hailing from small-town Iowa, Hailey Whitters moved to Nashville in her teens to pursue a career in country music. She established herself as an in-demand songwriter, with artists including Alan Jackson and Little Big Town beginning to cut songs she'd written in the mid-to-late 2010s.

Still, Whitters always knew she wanted to become an artist in her own right. That took time, hard work and no small measure of patience -- her breakout song, "Ten Year Town," reflects on the 12 years she spent trying to "make it" in Nashville -- but in 2019, she began to see her star rise.

Thanks in part to the success of "Ten Year Town," Whitters began to gain the attention of a rapidly expanding fanbase, including artists such as Maren Morris. Morris invited Whitters out on her 2019 Girl: The World Tour, and Whitters spent the year on the road with other acts, such as Brent Cobb, too. She also released an EP, The Days, to critical acclaim.

The year 2020 is shaping up to be an even bigger one for the rising star: She's headed out on the road with Jordan Davis, has been named as one of CMT's Next Women of Country and has an album, called The Dream, planned for release on Friday (Feb. 28.) Before you see her on tour or listen to her next album, read on to learn everything you need to know about the up-and-comer.