Who Is Colin Elmore? 5 Things You Need to Know

A Missouri native, Colin Elmore has a long history of music-making in his relatively short life. He started his musical journey singing with his family's gospel music group, then headed to Music City and began teaming up with the musicians who would become his band, the Danville Train.

In Nashville, Elmore inked a developmental deal with Sony and signed a publishing deal with Wrensong / Reysong Entertainment and Patrick Finch Music Publishing. The singer draws on his experience with love -- or, rather, lost love -- in his two most recent tracks, "Guys Like Me" and "California Moon." The former finds him raising a glass to the one that got away, and the latter is a country-rock anthem about letting go of a relationship.

His Grandfather's Still Performing

Elmore started off his musical journey at a young age, entertaining people as part of a family musical group. The artist's family performs Southern gospel music, and to this day, Elmore's grandfather still performs around the Midwest with the same group.

His Great-Uncle Was Musical, Too

Elmore's great-uncle was known as "Cowboy Calvin." He was both a country singer and a tour guide in the Arizona desert.

He Does a Mean Coldplay Cover

We dig this cover of Coldplay's "See You Soon," an early cut from the British rock band.

His Hometown Has Another Country Music Connection

Willow Springs, Mo., held only 2,184 people at the time of the 2010 U.S. census, but Elmore isn't the town's only connection to Nashville. Bob Ferguson, was born in Willow Springs in 1927, was a producer for RCA Records and a songwriter. He penned Ferlin Husky's "On the Wings of a Dove."

He's Working With Producer Marshall Altman

Revered producer Altman has worked on records for everyone from Natasha Bedingfield to Frankie Ballard. Elmore's new music is described as "fusing country, soul, Southern and indie rock with his unique style of Ozark-inspired storytelling."