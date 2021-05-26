Who Is Catie Offerman? 5 Things You Need to Know

Country music fans might not know much about Catie Offerman right now, but that will certainly change as we get further into 2021 and into 2022.

From the moment Offerman starts singing, you’re reminded of the great female country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s. The singer-songwriter signed a record deal with UMG Nashville in 2020, after impressing label CEO Mike Dungan, and will soon release new music, on which she’s been hard at work.

Keep reading to learn more about Offerman’s journey to Nashville, her upcoming debut album and which country artists she’s already collaborated with:

Meet All of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch: