Who Is Caroline Spence? 5 Things You Need to Know

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Caroline Spence is destined to go down in history as one of the best tunesmiths of her time. With raw emotion, pure honesty and a relatable sense of humor, her songs capture the human experience in all its beauty.

Since the release of her 2015 debut album, Somehow, Spence has won over fans across the globe. She even caught the attention of country star Miranda Lambert, who praised Spence's music on Instagram in 2016.

If you've never listened to Spence's music, dive into her 2019 LP, Mint Condition, and check out these five essential facts about the rising star.