Who Is Brandon Ratcliff? 5 Things You Need to Know

Brandon Ratcliff has come a long way from growing up in the small town of Cotton Valley, La. Although he was born into a musical family, the singer worked to forge his own path.

Part of that musical path was Ratcliff's move to Nashville -- a move that turned out to be pretty great for the singer's career: He built friendships and made connections that lead to a record deal with Monument Records.

Ratcliff released his debut track, "Rules of Breaking Up," in May of 2019. Read on to learn five fast facts about the up-and-coming singer.