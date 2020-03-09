Who Is Billy Strings? 5 Things You Need to Know

With his breakout album, 2019's Home, Billy Strings cemented his position as one of the most exciting and versatile guitarist in bluegrass, country, Americana or just about any other genre.

The up-and-coming act defies musical labels, although he's spent a good bit of his life digging deep into a few different musical styles. Strings was raised on bluegrass, but fell in love with rock 'n' roll as a pre-teen, and ultimately joined a metal band in high school before pursuing his outfit as you see it today.

Strings is an inimitable live act with a growing following and a (ahem) string of sold-out shows to his name. To get to know more about the rising performer, his influences, his musical friends and his loyal fanbase, read on!