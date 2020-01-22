Who Are the Lil Smokies? 5 Things You Need to Know

Missoula, Mont.-bred band the Lil Smokies have drawn fans in with their strong friendship and respect for each other, forged during their journey as a band. Matt Cornette, Andy Dunnigan, Scott Parker, Matt “Rev” Rieger and Jake Simpson "[are] all best friends, and I really do mean that with sincerity,” says Dunnigan.

Now preparing to release their third studio album, Tornillo, the Lil Smokies have played everywhere from Red Rocks and Telluride in Colorado to Virginia's Lockn' Festival and Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond event. However, in recording their new project, out Friday (Jan. 24), they took a break from the road, reconnecting and recharging in Tornillo, Texas.

“We had so much fun in the studio that the music just flowed,” Dunnigan recounts. "The musicianship in this band is something that I never would have dreamed of being surrounded by at all times. These guys are truly world-class."

