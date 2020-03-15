Who Are the Ballroom Thieves? 5 Things You Should Know

The Ballroom Thieves – Calin “Callie” Peters (vocals, cello, bass), Martin Earley (vocals, guitar) and Devin Mauch (vocals, percussion) – are well-known for their undeniable chemistry.

The Massachusetts-based trio released their latest full-length album, Unlovely, on Feb. 14, via Nettwerk Records. The record tackles female empowerment and the destruction of patriarchy, love in a committed relationship and the band’s collective fury about the current state of American leadership. In short, the Thieves' lovely harmonies are not afraid to shine a light on the unlovely state of the world.

The Ballroom Thieves’ magic has led to more than 85 million song streams, countless sold-out shows, and a number of festival spots at Boston Calling, the Newport Folk Festival, Moon River Music Festival, Mountain Jam and the Calgary Folk Festival. Here’s what fans should know about the band as their star rises.