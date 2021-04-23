Who Are Cordovas? 5 Things You Need to Know

Cordovas might seem like a relatively new band -- after all, the group's ATO Records debut, 2018's That Santa Fe Channel, is only about three years old -- but in reality, they coalesced a decade ago in Nashville.

Cordovas founder Joe Firstman, a native of Charlotte, N.C., has a fascinating career trajectory that includes solo work and a steady TV gig, too. All of that experience shines through on their 2020 album, Destiny Hotel, which has an easygoing, full-band vibe reminiscent of the Band and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.

Keep reading to learn more about Cordovas and Firstman's career moves prior to being named one of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch:

Meet All of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch: