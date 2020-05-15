For four weeks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, actor and musician Ed Helms hosted an online performance series, dubbed the Whiskey Sour Happy Hour. The virtual variety show wrapped up on Wednesday night (May 13) with an all-star superjam, featuring Helms and a cadre of special guests covering the Band's classic "The Weight."

In addition to Helms, the jam session featured Chris Eldridge, Sara and Sean Watkins, Ted Poor, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas, Noam Pikelny, Jeff Picker, Sarah Jarosz, Robert Ellis, Aoife O'Donovan, Madison Cunningham, Matt the Electrician, Caitlin Canty and Molly Tuttle. Press play above to watch the performance.

The Whiskey Sour Happy Hour series raised money for MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund and the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment and supplies via Direct Relief. Viewers have donated more than $35,000 so far; donations will be accepted through May 29.

Although he is well-known for his work in comedies such as The Office and The Hangover movies, Helm is an accomplished musician who co-founded the bluegrass-, folk- and Americana-focused website the Bluegrass Situation. His bluegrass trio, the Lonesome Situation, released their debut album in 2015, though Helms and bandmates Ian Riggs and Jacob Tilove have been playing together since their days at Oberlin College.