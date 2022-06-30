When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Start?

Fans of The Voice on NBC have had to wait an extra long time for the start of Season 22. The wait is nearly over.

Season 22 of The Voice will start on Sept. 19. The longtime hit singing reality show for the peacock network will take back its Monday night time slot when it begins again after taking the spring season off. Blake Shelton — the only coach to appear for all 21 season of The Voice — is returning. His wife Gwen Stefani will also be a coach, as will Camila Cabello and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to host for a 22nd season.

Since premiering in 2011, The Voice aired two seasons per calendar year, allowing the show to catch up to the number of seasons American Idol — which began in 2002 — has. While the rules and format has changed over the years, the first few Blind Audition rounds have remained a consistent fan-favorite, as viewers love to see who (if anyone) will convince a judge to turn around. The show's positive environment also separated NBC's hit from others. The four celebrities involved are "coaches," not "judges," even though they do critique the competition.

Legend returns for a seventh season, which ranks third among total seasons and continuous seasons for any one coach (Kelly Clarkson coached for eight straight). Stefani is back for her sixth time, although she's never coached back-to-back seasons. Cabello is a first-timer, which may give her an advantage: Both Legend and Clarkson won during their first seasons as coach. Shelton is the all-time leader with Team wins. The country star has eight.

Trio Girl Named Tom was the Season 21 winner of The Voice. Country singers had dominated the show, but the last country singer to win was Todd Tilghman, who won Season 18 in 2020.