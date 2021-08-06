What Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ About?

Yellowstone prequel 1883 tells the origin story of the Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch, owned and operated in modern times by John Dutton (unless he died at the end of Season 3, which seems unlikely). For further details about the new Paramount+ show's plot, one must examine official releases for clues.

A trailer released on Super Bowl Sunday revealed next to nothing other than to suggest the show would be gritty, and that it'd find the characters battling nature as much as they battle each other. A Deadline article at the time, however, revealed a bit more.

The new show, "follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana."

Fan theories suggest that part of the conflict will be between the group on the journey and Native Americans. We say "group" because a description of actor Sam Elliott's character reveals that the Duttons (James and Margaret, played Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), aren't the only ones traveling:

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

Just three actors have been revealed for the show, but shooting is said to be set to begin later this summer in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. 1883 will show fans of Yellowstone how the story begins, as they know how it ends. Many of the Dutton family character traits will likely be born during this new show, set for later this year (per that Super Bowl trailer).

Meanwhile, Season 4 of Yellowstone will also come this fall, leaving some to speculate that 1883 may get bumped to early 2022. Paramount+ hasn't said anything about a start date for the new Taylor Sheridan show.

