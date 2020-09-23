Country music can trace its roots back in myriad directions, with influences hailing from Appalachia, the British Isles, Africa and south of the border. But the thread that pulls all of country music together is the lonely cry of the western cowboy.

From the earliest years of television and radio, the ideals of cowboy life filled American imaginations with fantasies of open ranges and high lonesome wanderers, always yearning for the next horizon. Images of good guys in white hats and sinister men in black have remained with us across the years.

Painted ponies, worn-in saddles and long, winding trails far from civilization can be found througout in the rodeo-chasing, heartbreaking tunes of the country music genre. Read on for 10 of the most well-known western country songs, from the beginning of the genre to up-and-coming artists who walk in the dusty bootprints of cowboy legends.