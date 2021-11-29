It’s no doubt that Team Blake's Wendy Moten has, so far, impressed coaches on The Voice with her performances. Fans have watched her turn out a number of difficult songs, including two by none other than powerhouse icon Aretha Franklin. But on Monday night (Nov. 29), the Tennessee native took her talent to the next level, singing a country cover of Dolly Parton’s fan-favorite, “Jolene.”

Moten — who is currently up against nine other contenders — performed the song as part of “Challenge Week,” where hopefuls are given a song outside of their preferred genre.

During Moten’s performance, it was clear no vocal boundaries exist as she effortlessly nailed the 1970s country classic while backed by a single acoustic guitar. The hopeful dug into a series of low notes and showcased her emotion throughout the tune, which tells a story of a married woman confronting another woman by begging her to, "please don’t take my man."

“Every week you’re just so perfect and so great at everything. This showed a different side of you, and I was just transfixed,” John Legend told Moten after her performance. “It was religious for me, just the whole vibe and restraint that you showed and still showing what an amazing vocalist you are, but telling the story and putting us all under your spell the whole time, it was so beautiful."

Blake Shelton echoed Legend’s comments, also commending his contestant for her restraint.

"That’s such a classic country song, and we all know the things you could have done to it, which would’ve been cool, too. But the fact that you honored the original and laid it down and let the story be what it is, incredible job!” Shelton raved.

Shelton also praised Moten for showing her “strength,” “fearlessness” and “perseverance,” after unexpectedly injuring herself during last week’s live shows. Fans will recall during the results show, which aired on Nov. 23, Moten fell on the stage. After receiving help from her fellow castmates, she reappeared on the screen to tell viewers that she was okay.

"I'm okay. I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I am still ready to go!" she shared.

Despite telling fans that she was okay, on Monday (Nov. 29), Moten said she ended up going to the hospital to get checked over. She then revealed that she had broken her right elbow and fractured her left wrist.

Fans will find out whether or not Moten advances into the Top 8 during another highly anticipated results show on Tuesday (Nov. 30). Be sure to catch The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.