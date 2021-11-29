Thomas Rhett Doesn’t Think Baby Lillie Will Add Too Much Chaos to His Already Busy Family

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, know that bringing home a new baby is a lot of work — but with three young children already under their belt, the singer says that adding a fourth to the mix won't throw his household off kilter too much.

"I think after having three kids, I don't feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore," Rhett explains in an interview with his record label.

In mid-November 2021, the singer and his wife welcomed their fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina Akins.

"I do know that four kids is a lot, but we're already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids — one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant," he goes on to say. "We're just gonna have to learn how to prioritize our time."

"I do know that it's gonna be stressful, but, you know, we've always wanted a big family, and we're just looking forward to it."

The country couple have long been open about the fact that they want lots of kids. Back in May 2021, when they announced that Lauren was pregnant with Lillie, Rhett shared his excitement at expanding their family for a fourth time.

"We are pumped to be having our fourth girl," he said on social media. "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day! Love you so much [Lauren Akins]. We always wanted a big Thanksgiving table."

And while he was excited to add a fourth daughter to the mix, Rhett admitted that his three older girls — Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love — were hoping for a baby brother. However, "we always wanted five kids," Rhett explains, so the girls might still have a chance at welcoming a little boy into the family.

