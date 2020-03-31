Story Behind the Song: Walker Montgomery, ‘Like My Daddy Done It’

At first glance, fans might assume that Walker Montgomery's "Like My Daddy Done It" is about the musical legacy of his famous dad, John Michael Montgomery. While the song is certainly a tribute to his father, the younger Montgomery explains that it's actually more about the real-life stuff that makes any good parent worth idolizing, not necessarily about his specific relationship with his country star father.

In fact, the song was presented to Montgomery by another musical hero: songwriter Dallas Davidson, who wrote hits such as Luke Bryan's "Play It Again" and Blake Shelton's "Boys 'Round Here." Shortly after Montgomery signed to Davidson's label, Play It Again Records, his new boss brought the song to him and suggested that it could be a perfect fit.

Read on as Montgomery explains the story behind "Like My Daddy Done It," and why it means so much to him.

I just signed a deal with a record company called Play It Again, which is owned by Dallas Davidson. He brought me this song -- it was, like, a week into signing -- and he goes, "Hey what do you think?"

I go, "Well, damn. I love it." And he says, "I think it's perfect for you."

I think the coolest thing about it is, the song doesn't say anything about music. Growing up, especially where I grew up -- and I don't think it matters whether you're a guy or a girl on this one -- I think your dad's always someone that you look up to. And my whole thing is releasing relatable songs and real-life stuff.

I think this one here is really relatable, because people grow up saying, "I wanna do it like my daddy done it." I think once people hear the lyrics -- like I said, it doesn't say anything about music. It's just a song about real-life stuff.