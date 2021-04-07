Tyra Madison has found a love that's easy and freeing in her new single "Weekend." Press play below to hear the brand-new song, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Written by Brooke Eden, Jesse Lee and Will Weatherly, "Weekend" compares a good love to those precious two days off at the end of every week. Even if it's been a tough day, Madison sings, "Lovin' you is so easy / You're like the weekend ..."

"Chillin' on the couch with you's a staycation ... This party for two ain't leavin' the room anytime soon," she adds over a melody propelled by a whistled beat and finger snaps. "When I'm with you, babe / You know how to make even a Monday / Feel like the weekend."

Madison says that when she first heard "Weekend" -- co-produced by Brad Hill and Dave Thomson -- "it instantly transported me to a sunny weekend day on the beach." She adds, "Being stuck in the house in 2020 and then dealing with this long cold winter, I knew that I was not the only person who was ready for a warm, fun weekend outside with my friends."

A Kentucky native, Madison's earliest musical memories are of local bluegrass performances she attended with her grandfather and uncle. She was already in love with making music when she won her school's talent show as a kindergartener (she sang "You Are My Sunshine" a cappella) and sealed her fate: She was going to be an artist.

Madison headed to Nashville for college, at Belmont University, and has been making her way in Music City ever since. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she's introduced herself to a new legion of fans on TikTok, exponentially growing her following thanks to a performance of her song "Right Girl Wrong Time" that also propelled the song to the Top 5 on the iTunes country chart.

Fans can keep up with Madison at TyraMadison.com.

Listen to Tyra Madison's "Weekend":

