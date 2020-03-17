Baby No. 3 for Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley will be a boy. The couple recently revealed the news while on a trip to Africa their two children, Olivia and Luca, and Hubbard's bandmate, Brian Kelley, and his wife, Brittney.

People reports that the Hubbards held a small ceremony to reveal their new baby's sex while at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya on March 4. Brittney was the only person who knew the baby's sex ahead of time; she helped an elephant keeper at the trust outfit a baby elephant in a blue scarf before it arrived in front of the group.

“Africa has become our second home, and we really wanted to do the reveal with the elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust,” Hayley tells People. “We’re in awe of the inspiring work they do to rescue, protect and preserve these magical creatures. The elephants really speak to us, and this is a cause that we are very passionate about.”

The Hubbards first announced the news of her third pregnancy to the public on March 5, sharing photos of their two children, Olivia and Luca. The pair are wearing matching outfits, and Olivia has a shocked look on her face while Luca looks adorably confused.

"'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Tyler writes in the photos' caption. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as as speechless as Luca."

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore," Hayley captioned her post. "Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!"

The Hubbards have not shared further details as to Baby No. 3's due date, though the country star did note via a hashtag that they'll have three children under the age of three. The couple welcomed Luca into their family on Aug. 19; Olivia, meanwhile, was born in December of 2017.

“We were pretty surprised to find out we’re expecting," Hayley admits, "but having three children is something Tyler and I have always dreamed of. God’s timing is perfect!"

The Hubbards have been married since 2015.