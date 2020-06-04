For Tyler Farr, Working With Jason Aldean Is Like Hitting the ‘Jackpot’

When Jason Aldean signed Tyler Farr as the flagship artist for his brand-new record label imprint, Broken Bow Records' Night Train Records, it was a big opportunity for the "Only Truck in Town" singer to have the country superstar helm and produce his new project. But it was also a huge step for Aldean, who'd been dreaming of trying out that role for years.

On Friday (June 5), Farr will release his first project with Aldean, the Only Truck in Town EP. While catching up with The Boot at February's 2020 Country Radio Seminar, Farr explained that Aldean was so invested in the release, he had a hand in every aspect of the younger artist's career -- right down to his fashion choices.

"It's a big deal to him -- so much so that yesterday he was texting me, like, 'What are you wearing to [CRS]?' He's Mr. Big Brother on this whole thing, which is really funny," Farr explained with a laugh.

So, did his outfit get the Aldean seal of approval? "I think it does. I hope it does! I'm gonna see him here in an hour or two," the singer jokingly responded.

"But he really has put 100 percent into it, and you can tell he genuinely cares about me," Farr adds. "That's why I signed with him, and why I wanted him to produce, as well."

By the time he signed to Night Train Records, Farr already knew most of the people on Aldean's team, simply because he spent about two years touring with the superstar. The pair have a good working relationship, but they're also great friends, and have a long history of spending time together on and off the road. Aldean was even a groomsman in Farr's wedding, along with Lee Brice and Colt Ford.

"I mean, Jesus -- I was around him more than I was around my wife," Farr explains. "We didn't have any choice but to be friends.

"He has my back. We did a song together called "Damn Good Friends," and he's just one of my best friends and has my best interests [at heart]," he continues. "To have someone partially in charge of your career that genuinely cares about your wellbeing -- that's the jackpot for me. That's what everyone should want. And that's what I got."

Farr's Only Truck in Town EP features four songs, including its title track, Farr's current single. It's his first studio release since 2015's Suffer in Peace, though Farr also released three standalone singles.