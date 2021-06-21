Tyler Farr’s ‘Cover Girl’ Sends Support to Domestic Violence Victims [LISTEN]

“Whiskey in My Water” singer Tyler Farr has a new song with a sobering message. Farr’s latest, "Cover Girl," is a divergence from love songs and drinking anthems, instead taking a stand against domestic violence.

Farr hopes his latest release will serve as an empowering message for anyone who is stuck in an abusive situation. “Unfortunately, this happens to a lot of people, or folks may know someone in this situation, and not everyone knows how to talk about it," says Farr in a press release.

"That’s what I hope this song does  helps someone through whatever it is they are going through," he adds. "Not all scars are physical ones, and we don’t always know what’s happening in someone else’s life. Maybe this song can be some comfort and help.”

Farr co-wrote "Cover Girl" with Blake Bollinger — who has worked with artists such as Rodney Atkins and Dallas Smith — and Ben Stennis, who is responsible for song such as “Neon Church” by Tim McGraw and “Damn Drunk” by Ronnie Dunn. Without fully knowing what would come of it, Farr jotted down the title while sitting in the Atlanta airport; later, during a songwriting session in his garage, the lyrics came easily.

"Me and a couple of buddies were writing in my garage on this particular day and started playing around with ideas that might fit that title. Once we got going, the lyrics just came pouring out," Farr recounts, "and we ended up with something bigger than expected."

Farr's "Cover Girl" video includes at its end resources for those experiencing domestic violence. It gives the National Domestic Violence Hotline's phone number (1-800-787-3224), which can also be reached via text, and notes that a live chat option is available on the NDVH website.

