Tucker Beathard has announced the second installment of his debut album, titled King, and released its lead single, the undeniably catchy yet charmingly earnest "Faithful."

The song is one of the country singer's longtime fan favorites from his early days as a songwriter and performer. Now, it finally emerges in a pristine studio version from the entertainer.

Available Aug. 21, King continues the story that Beathard started with 2018's nine-song Nobody's Everything, the opening half of what's shaping up to be the musician's sprawling double-disc introduction. King contains 13 tracks, and the album sequel is currently available for pre-order.

Pulling double duty as both a co-writer and co-producer on the effort, Beathard's King shows the musician's artistic growth in the face of an unthinkable tragedy. In December, Beathard's brother Clay died in a fatal stabbing outside of a Nashville bar.

"For me, music has always been a way to escape," Beathard explains. "There's a lot of things people are dealing with internally that they don't have voices for right now, and I've learned that if I write from the heart, if I sing from experience, I can be that voice."

He continues, "Some people can't pinpoint what they're feeling, but they can hear a song and be like, 'Damn, that's it,' and I hope I can help them get there with this record. These songs mean a lot to me, and I feel really ready to share them with the world."

Another selection on King, the powerful "I Ain't Without You," was composed by Beathard and his father, country veteran Casey Beathard, who's one of his frequent songwriting companions. The tune's both a tribute to Clay and a testament to anyone struggling with life's calamities.

Tucker Beathard, King Tracklist

1. "Better Than Me" (Tucker Beathard, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)

2. "You Would Think" (ucker Beathard, Casey Beathard, Donovan Woods)

3. "One Upper" (Tucker Beathard, Jeff Hyde, Ben Stennis)

4. "20/10 TN" (Tucker Beathard, Casey Beathard, Phil O’Donnell)

5. "Paper Town" (Tucker Beathard, Phil O’Donnell, Monty Criswell)

6. "You On" (Tucker Beathard, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

7. "Miss You Now" (Tucker Beathard, Donovan Woods, Todd Clark)

8. "Only" (Tucker Beathard, Marla Cannon-Goodman)

9. "Find Me Here" (Tucker Beathard, Phil O’Donnell, Monty Criswell)

10. "Too Drunk" (Tucker Beathard, Joe Whelan, Shane Minor)

11. "Faithful (Tucker Beathard, Marla Cannon-Goodman)

12. "Can't Stay Here" (Tucker Beathard, Ryan Tyndell, Joe Whelan, Will Lamb)

13. "I Ain't Without You" (Tucker Beathard, Casey Beathard)