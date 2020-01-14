Tucker Beathard’s ‘Brother’ Takes on ‘A Lot Deeper Meaning’ After Younger Brother’s Death

Tucker Beathard wrote "Brother," the fifth track on his 2018 album Nobody's Everything, about the close bond he shares with his brothers, San Francisco 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard and the youngest of the three, Clay Beathard. It was always a special song to the singer, but ever since Clay was murdered in a Nashville bar stabbing in December of 2019, "Brother" has taken on a whole new meaning.

In the wake of his brother's death, Beathard shared the song on social media, along with its music video, which is filled with home video footage from the Beathard family archives. "I wrote this song right after my little brother Clay graduated high school, and it was heavy on my heart to write a song about the relationship dynamic that me and my brothers are blessed to share," Beathard wrote in the caption of his post.

"This song has taken on a lot deeper meaning for me now that Clay is in Heaven. But I know he's still watching over me and still gonna be helping me take on the world from above," he added.

The bar stabbing that killed the 22-year-old and his friend, 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III, took place in downtown Nashville on Dec. 21. A third victim was treated for injuries and released. Shortly after the fatal incident, police issued arrest warrants for Michael Mosley and filed homicide charges against him. Mosley was subsequently apprehended on Christmas Day, at a vacant house in Cheatham County, Tenn.

Apparently, the incident took place after Mosley made unwelcome advances toward a female acquaintance of Clay Beathard and his friends, who intervened. The altercation turned physical, spilling out onto the street. Mosley subsequently claimed that he attacked the three men in self-defense. In early January 2020, a Tennessee judge sent the case to a grand jury, upholding the charges against Mosley as well as the decision to hold him without bond on the two charges of homicide and for $5 million bond on the charge of attempted homicide.

Tucker Beathard first spoke out to fans about the incident in late December, when he honored his brother in a faith-focused tribute and reflected on how grateful he was to have gotten to share 22 years with his younger brother.