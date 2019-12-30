Tucker Beathard Honors His Late Brother Clay in Faith-Focused Tribute

On Dec. 21, Tucker Beathard's younger brother Clayton was killed in a stabbing outside a Nashville bar. Now, the country singer has offering up a reflection on his brother's life and legacy in a moving tribute post on social media.

On Instagram, Beathard posted a series of images of his brother and their family. "On December 21st God sure did get a good one," he wrote in the post's caption. "Anyone who knows Clay knew what kind of light he naturally was in any situation no matter what the circumstances. I'm beyond blessed to have gotten 22 incredible years with him."

In his tribute, the singer focuses on faith, pointing out that his grief is teaching him "a whole new level of faith and what it means to trust God and what his plan is." He closes his reflection with some thoughts on the matching tattoo that he and Clay shared, and how appropriately its sentiments spoke to who Clay was as a person.

"I think the matching Bible verse tattoo that we have sums up perfectly how Clay lived and approached his life here on earth...Psalm 27:1 'The lord is my light and salvation for whom shall I fear, the lord is the stronghold of my life for whom shall I be afraid."

The tribute marks the first time Beathard has spoken publicly about his brother's death since the incident occurred. According to Nashville police, Clay was at Dogwood Bar with friends when a man made unwanted advances towards a woman. Beathard was among those who stepped in, and an argument turned physical, eventually moving outside the venue. In addition to Clay, a 21-year-old man named Paul Trapeni III also died, and an unidentified third victim was wounded.

Michael Mosley was identified as a person of interest in the case, and subsequently charged with double homicide. A manhunt lasted until Christmas Day (Dec. 25), when he was apprehended at a vacant house in Cheatham County, Tenn. Mosley's lawyer has said that he acted in self-defense, and that he regrets the incident.

Clay Beathard is one of five children born to country music songwriter Casey Beathard and his wife Susan. In addition to his singer brother, Clay Beathard's siblings are San Francisco 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard -- who, per a statement from the 49ers, has "traveled home" to be with his family -- and sisters Charly and Tatum. His grandfather, Bobby Beathard, is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former NFL general manager.

The family held a celebration of life for Clay on Saturday (Dec. 28) in Franklin, Tenn.