Rising singer-songwriter Triston Marez grew up hearing Brooks & Dunn's music on the radio and seeing their music videos on CMT, so to have Ronnie Dunn's instantly recognizable voice on his forthcoming debut album is a special moment. The Houston native is premiering their collaboration, "Where the Neon Lies," exclusively with The Boot; press play below to listen.

Marez co-wrote "Where the Neon Lies" with Chris DuBois and Lynn Hutton, about the games that a little bit of booze from a neon sign-lit bar can play with a broken heart. He says he knew right away that it was "something special."

"There's something about a neon light mixed with a buzz that gives you the feeling that the one who is truly gone may come back -- not fully convincing, yet it’s enough to get you through the night," Marez explains.

The life of a musician, too, is full of both high points and heartaches -- "good days and a whole lot of bad," the 24-year-old Marez says -- but securing Dunn for this song "really made up for some of those bad days." The artist says singing with the Brooks & Dunn member "is truly a blessing, and something I'll always be grateful for."

The only child of a construction-worker father and hairdresser mother who herself had dreams of country music stardom, Marez learned to play the guitar after receiving one as a gift for his sixth birthday. He "really fell in love with making music," however, during a six-month recovery period following a life-saving heart surgery in middle school.

In 2014, Marez made his debut at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and won the big event's talent competition. His prize: a day of studio time, during which he recorded his first two singles. Marez moved to Nashville at the age of 18 and has released two EPs, but his forthcoming self-titled record -- produced by David Dorn and Alex Torrez -- will be his first full-length project.

Marez co-wrote nine out of Triston Marez's 12 songs; one of the remaining three is a Chris Stapleton cut. In addition to Dunn, the album features the Tex-Mex band Squeezebox Bandits.

Triston Marez is due out on April 16, and "Where the Neon Lies" will be out widely on Friday (March 12). Visit TristonMarezOfficial.com for more details.

