Trisha Yearwood and LeAnn Rimes touched off rumors of a so-called "feud" when they released competing versions of the same song on the exact same day. According to a new television show, however, it wasn't actually their idea.

Rimes and Yearwood each ended up having huge success with their separate recordings of "How Do I Live," a Diane Warren-written song that Rimes — who was, at that time, still a teen country sensation — was first to record, for the 1997 Nicholas Cage film Con Air.

As an upcoming new episode of the AXS TV show Music's Greatest Mysteries reveals, it was the film's producers who decided that having an underage teenage girl perform the song as part of an R-rated film was inappropriate. That's why they approached Yearwood, who cut her own version of the song.

Rimes' version was more of a pop/adult contemporary take on the piece, while Yearwood gave more of a straight country reading. Producers went with Yearwood's version, but Rimes' team, not at all on board with that decision, went ahead and released her version of the song as a single on the same day that Yearwood's was set to drop, deliberately putting the tracks in head-to-head competition.

Fans will have to tune in to the season premiere of Music's Greatest Mysteries on AXS TV on July 7 at 8PM ET to find out which version of the song ultimately triumphed. The show uses a mix of archival footage and new interviews to reveal the untold stories behind some of the biggest mysteries in the music business.

One past Music's Greatest Mysteries episodes includes a story about how the man who wrote one of Garth Brooks' megahits gave away his song rights to settle a bar tab. An upcoming episode in the forthcoming six-episode season, meanwhile, will include the inside story of Willie Nelson's battle with the IRS.

