Trisha Yearwood: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Singer

If you were a country music fan in the 1990s, you are well-acquainted with Trisha Yearwood. Although she recently spent time focusing on cultivating her cooking career, the singer returned with new music in 2019, proving that she's still the beloved star who first one fans with a string of iconic '90s hits.

Yearwood scored a total of five No. 1 songs, including "She's in Love With the Boy" and "XXX's and OOO's (An American Girl)." Her most recent single to reach the top of the charts was "Perfect Love," in 1998, though she released two new albums -- a Frank Sinatra tribute album, Let's Be Frank, and a brand-new country album, Every Girl -- in 2019.

Yearwood has enjoyed household-name status for a few decades, but there is still a lot more to her that fans might not know. For example, if cooking or singing didn't pan out, she might have worked as an accountant.

Read on below to learn more about Yearwood. You'll learn who baked the cake for her wedding to Garth Brooks, what she has to do with Mary Tyler Moore and why she shutdown a Revlon shoot -- for good reason.