Travis Tritt’s ‘Country Club’ Album: All the Songs, Ranked

Although Travis Tritt is considered part of country music's "Class of '89," along with Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Lorrie Morgan and others, his debut mainstream album, Country Club, ushered in a new decade with its Feb. 22, 1990, release.

Tritt surely takes the Class of '89 tag, and the Jackson comparison in particular, as a complement, however. After all, who wouldn't want to be likened to such an impressive group of peers? And Tritt did sign his Warner Bros. Nashville contract right before the end of the '80s, so he was certainly part of Nashville's in-crowd in '89. Still, circumstances made Tritt one of the first new stars of the '90s, alongside fellow Georgia naive Trisha Yearwood.

To revisit one of 1990's finest releases, an early classic from one of country music's most lucrative and beloved decades, check out The Boot's ranking of all 10 of Country Club's cuts.