Tracy Lawrence is eager to get back out on the road playing music for his fans. In a new interview, the singer reveals he's already got protocols in place for when he gets the green light to resume touring.

"The management has been working on putting a stack of guidelines in place for us," Lawrence tells PopCulture.com. "You know, we've got tons of hand sanitizer, we've got masks, I've got UV lights for the bus entrances and for the trailers to kind of clean all the stuff off, wipe down protocols."

The "Time Marches On" singer says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will necessitate other changes to his touring habits, as well: "There will be no meet and greets for a while, and there's a lot of stuff that we're gonna have to hold back on. But I think the rest of it, it's just gonna have to be up to the promoters to do the social distancing thing," he explains.

Lawrence, whose hits include "Paint Me a Birmingham," "Find Out Who Your Friends Are," "Alibis," "Sticks and Stones" and more, points to drive-in theater concerts as one way forward until the pandemic subsides and the concert industry gets back to business. While he says there is no profit yet in any of the new suggested models, he and his business team are "just trying to test the water and get the ball rolling again" so he can offer fans something in the way of a live show.

The singer released his most recent album, Made in America, in 2019, and he toured with Justin Moore early in 2020, before the pandemic resulted in the postponement or cancellation of live shows nearly across the board. He says his industry contacts have been telling him that large-scale arena shows and festivals are unlikely to resume until mid-2021, so he and his team will be focusing on trying to stage honky-tonk shows when restrictions are lifted enough to allow for it.

Lawrence's official concert calendar currently shows him resuming his live schedule with a performance at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard in Eldon, Mo., on June 20.