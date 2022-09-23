Top 10 Shania Twain Music Videos
Shania Twain, one of the world's best-selling artists, is the whole package: an enviable singing voice, sassy personality, gorgeous looks and top-notch country-pop hits. The now-55-year-old shines in everything she does, from releasing diamond-certified albums to holding down a critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency ... and even carrying the Olympic torch!
Since her debut record in 1993, which went on to be certified platinum six years later due to her success, Twain's fought hard for her career. Her zeal for performing is shown in her live shows and in her music videos, the latter of which have won her many awards and accolades.
There are many, many music videos by Twain to choose from, but the following are The Boot's 10 favorites:
This list was originally written by Christina Vinson and later amended by Courtney Carr and Lorie Liebig.
- 10
"You’ve Got a Way"
If Twain is one thing, she’s adaptable. In the video for “You’ve Got a Way,” we see Twain in a gorgeous floor-length ball gown as she explores a flower-filled garden. While we’re used to seeing Twain look breathtaking, this is one of the few times she fully leans into a fairytale environment- at one point, she’s even wearing a flower crown! Throughout the video, clips of the singer are interlaced with shots from the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, in which the track appeared.
- 9
"Up!"
One of her more unique videos, Twain’s “Up” offers the superstar artist the chance to flex her creative muscles. In this video, we see Twain unpacking memories from a hefty crate and layering them onto the walls of an otherwise empty room. From old band t-shirts to a prominent Canadian flag, it’s clear that everything being unpacked has immense sentimental importance to the singer. Looking closely, you can see pictures from Twain’s childhood and some with her beloved pets and famous friends.
- 8
"Forever and For Always"
If sentimental beach vibes are what you’re after, look no further than Twain’s video for “Forever and For Always.” In this video, shots of two young kids are cut with glowing imagery of Twain wandering a picturesque beach. As the video continues, it becomes clear that the two kids will be the endearing subjects of the video. As Twain sings about everlasting love, we see them grow from small children into young adults before appearing as an older couple. While their bodies might grow old, their love is as evident as ever.
- 7
"From This Moment On"
To say Twain's beauty plays center stage in the video for "From This Moment On" would be an understatement. For this video, Twain appears in a gorgeous form-hugging dress that matches the muted color palette that dominates the screen. She seems to be walking down a long hallway, with viewers wondering where she's headed. As the pace of the music picks up, Twain finally makes it to an ornate door. After a confident turn of the knob, the door opens to a full orchestra setup. Twain then effortlessly makes her way down a set of white stairs before reaching her final destination.
- 6
"You're Still the One"
"Steamy" is the adjective evoked while watching Twain's "You're Still the One" music video. The singer is shown on the beach at night throughout most of the clip, and her wet hair and seductive gazes are just the beginning. Male model John Devoe, who later appeared in Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" video, is filmed lounging in a bathtub ... and his abs may be a big reason that this clip was Twain's first video to be played on non-country-specific stations such as MTV and VH1. A beach, a bathtub and two attractive people -- need we say more?
- 5
"Any Man of Mine"
The music video for "Any Man of Mine," shot in Santa Ynez, Calif., is one of the few clips in which Twain looks like a quintessential country girl. Donning casual jeans, a denim jacket and her signature midriff top, the singer rides horses, drives a truck and explains just what she wants in a man. "Any Man of Mine" was Twain's first No. 1 single, and the video has been viewed over 26 million times. Gorgeous scenery, the sexy singer and a fantastic song make this music video easy on the eyes and ears.
- 4
"I'm Gonna Getcha Good"
The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" music video was shot in London and set in a dystopian futuristic setting -- and it reminds us of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, as it features plenty of stoic gazes, lots of leather and lots of action. In the clip, Twain lets her fierce side loose, riding a motorcycle, battling with robots and showing off her killer figure in skintight catsuits.
- 3
"That Don't Impress Me Much"
Not even Brad Pitt can impress Twain, but the "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video certainly got the attention of country fans. It was filmed in the Mojave Desert and directed by Paul Boyd in 1998. Twain's love for leopard is shown in her ultra-sensual outfit, and in the clip, she rejects men who approach her via all sorts of transportation, including a Chevy Bel Air, a motorcycle, and Army jeep, a tanker truck and a Friesian horse. The girl knows what she wants -- and she's impressed by nothing less!
- 2
"Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?"
In “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” Twain plays the role of an attractive siren trying to score a good 'ole southern man of her own. She’s seen spinning around a traditional-looking country diner while shamelessly throwing herself at unbothered patrons. As the video progresses, Twain’s character becomes even more unabashed in her seductive ways, jumping up on the counter to dance before she saunters away down a dirt road. One thing that’s for sure, if the gorgeous Twain were doing this in person, the cowboys wouldn’t stand a chance!
- 1
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman"
Twain's Grammy-winning "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" video was shot in New York City and debuted in 1999. If you remember English rocker Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" music video, Twain's version is a role reversal, complete with male models, dark hair and seductive (but rather blank) expressions. It is certainly one of her most entertaining videos, and throughout the four-minute clip, Twain strips down to the bare essentials, showing why she's a sex symbol as well as a country-pop superstar.