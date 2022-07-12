One of the most well-known and well-loved duos in country music history, Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton released 13 albums together over the course of 13 years. Making their debut as an act in 1967 after Wagoner invited Parton to be part of his popular weekly TV show, The Porter Wagoner Show, as well as his his traveling show, the country icons released dozens of beloved singles, ranging from upbeat love songs to heartbreaking ballads.

Although Parton and Wagoner parted ways in 1974 amidst strife and fighting, the two made peace and reunited later in life. And even though they didn't sing it together, one of Parton's most famous singles, "I Will Always Love You" was written about her longtime friendship and partnership with Wagoner.

Keep scrolling to check out The Boot's picks for Wagoner and Parton's Top 5 duets.