Lorrie Morgan is one of the 1990s' queens of country music. From her debut single in 1979 -- released a full decade before her debut album, 1989's Leave the Light On -- to her most recent album, 2017's collaboration with Pam Tillis, Come See Me and Come Lonely, Morgan has racked up 40 Billboard-charting songs.

Throughout her four decades in the country music business, Tillis has recorded 15 studio albums. She's appeared on songs with everyone from Sammy Kershaw and Jon Randall to Frank Sinatra and the Beach Boys -- and, oh yeah, sold 6 million records.

Which of Morgan's songs are her very best? Read on for our picks.