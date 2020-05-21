Fiercely independent and true to his cowboy ethos, Texan Cody Johnson has emerged as one of mainstream country music’s brightest rising stars. However, for more than a decade, Johnson has been a stalwart of the Lone Star State's thriving country scene, cultivating a dedicated fanbase (the CoJo Nation) and continuing Texas' rich musical history.

With his major-label debut, 2019's Ain’t Nothin’ to It, a whole new crop of fans were introduced to this Texas traditionalist -- and they found a whole lot to love, especially if they explored his back catalog. Johnson's best songs, as ranked by The Boot, range from 10-year-old love ballads that showcase his raw talent to newer favorites.