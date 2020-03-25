Buck Owens' legendary country career spanned five decades. During that time, he made his name as a singer-songwriter, bandleader, solo artist and crossover television star (he was one of the hosts of the long-running country variety show Hee Haw).

By the numbers, Owens career resulted in over 39 studio albums and 21 No. 1 hits, and many of his songs -- both written and performed by him -- have since become country standards.

The Boot dug through those 39 albums' worth of music and pared Owens' catalog down to his 10 absolute best tunes. Scroll through the list below to see our choices for Owens' greatest songs.