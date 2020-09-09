The Father of Bluegrass, Bill Monroe was born in 1911 and began making music when he was just 16 years old. For nearly 70 years, the singer, songwriter and mandolin player built and shaped what we know today as bluegrass music. The genre even gets its name from Monroe's early band, the Blue Grass Boys!

What began in 1927 as the Monroe Brothers -- made up of Monroe, two of his brothers and a childhood friend -- eventually morphed into the Blue Grass Boys, and bluegrass music was born. A master mandolin player and skilled songwriter, Monroe infused new life into country music in the 1930s and '40s, bringing lonesome lyrics, high tenor harmonies, fast tempos and instrumental complexity to the genre, and inadvertently creating a new genre all its own.

Monroe was responsible for jump-starting the careers of many fellow bluegrass players, including Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, and artists in a number of genres -- including Elvis Presley, the Everly Brothers, George Jones and Ricky Skaggs -- count him as a major influence. Monroe was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1971, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, making him one of only five artists to be honored by all three entities. He also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 and was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1995.

Monroe died in 1996, at 84 years old, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations. Keep reading to hear five of his best songs.