Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs are known as pioneers of bluegrass music and their band, the Foggy Mountain Boys, is considered one of the most iconic groups in the genre's history. Formed in 1948, the band and its leaders became household names in the 1960s, thanks in large part to their song "The Ballad of Jed Clampett," the theme song for the television show The Beverly Hillbillies.

The music created by Flatt, Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys has shaped the bluegrass genre for today's artists. Over the course of their career together -- they parted ways in 1969 but both continued making music well into the '90s -- Flatt and Scruggs released nearly 30 recordings. In 1985, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Read on for five can't-miss songs from Flatt and Scruggs.