Armed with a fiddle and an endlessly powerful voice, Amanda Shires is one of the Americana music community’s finest gems. An accomplished fiddler, songwriter and poet, Shires has a serious knack for exploring the world — the good and the bad stuff — with unyielding honesty and an incredible way with words.

Shires' sonic diversity is remarkable, her fiddle playing is impeccable, and she’s full of swagger that goes against the grain. Celebrate her immense talents with this list of her Top 10 songs.