There is a new No. 1 song on this monthly list of the Top 40 country songs in America. Walker Hayes' "AA" took the top spot in May, but he slips one spot in June.

Morgan Wallen is the king of the June 2022 version of the Top 40 songs list. "Wasted on You" rallies to the top spot on the strength of great streaming and sales numbers, plus heavy airplay at country radio. The same can be said about pretty much every song in the Top 5 of this poll.

New songs from Kane Brown and Tyler Hubbard crack the Top 40 for the first time. Scotty McCreery and Miranda Lambert keep inching along to the top spot, and Jake Owen gets a big lift in June. Can you find your favorite song? Tap any song to listen.

The list of Top 40 country songs of June 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for June 2022:

40. Morgan Wade, “Wilder Days”

39. Chris Stapleton, “Joy of My Life”

38. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

37. Priscilla Block, “My Bar”

36. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”

35. Jimmie Allen, "Down Home" — NEW TULIP DRIVE ALBUM JUNE 24!

34. Old Dominion, “No Hard Feelings”

33. Justin Moore, “With a Woman You Love”

32. Mitchell Tenpenny, “Truth About You”

31. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good on You”

30. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

29. Jon Pardi, “Last Night Lonely”

28. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

27. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

26. Lee Brice, “Soul”

25. Dylan Scott, “New Truck”

24. Chris Young With Mitchell Tenpenny, “At the End of a Bar”

23. Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story” — NEW DENIM & RHINESTONES ALBUM, JUNE 10!

22. Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott, “She Likes It”

21. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

20. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

19. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

18. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

17. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

16. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

15. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

14. Kenny Chesney, “Everyone She Knows”

13. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 15 SPOTS!

12. Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”

11. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

10. Ernest Feat. Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shops” — HOT UNDER THE RADAR AWARD WINNER!

9. Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

8. Jason Aldean, “Trouble With a Heartbreak”

7. Parmalee, “Take My Name”

6. Luke Combs, “Doin’ This” — NEW GROWIN' UP ALBUM, JUNE 24

5. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

4. Kane Brown, “Like I Love Country Music” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

3. Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” — NAMED THE SONG OF SUMMER 2022!

2. Walker Hayes, “AA”

1. Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”