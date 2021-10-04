There's a new No. 1 song on the monthly list of country music's Top 40 songs. In fact, this is the first time this artist has ever topped the chart.

Walker Hayes and "Fancy Like" are everywhere, making it difficult to argue its place on top. The No. 1 Hot Country Songs song is soon going to be an airplay chart-topper as well. Plus, we sort of loves it, so that's good enough.

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean slide down a spot, to No. 2, for October's Top 40 Country Songs list. Blake Shelton's new song also debuts high on the list. Did your favorite song make it?

The list of Top 40 country songs of October 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for October 2021:

40. Muscadine Bloodline, “Dyin’ for a Livin’”

39. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

38. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

37. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots”

36. Chris Janson, “Bye Mom”

35. Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy, “Beers On Me”

34. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

33. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

32. Lady A, “Like a Lady” — NEW ALBUM, WHAT A SONG CAN DO, OUT OCT. 22!

31. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good On You”

30. Morgan Wade, “Wilder Days”

29. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

28. Callista Clark, “It’s ‘Cause I Am”

27. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

26. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

25. Garth Brooks, “That’s What Cowboys Do”

24. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

23. Sam Hunt, “23”

22. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

21. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

20. Luke Bryan, “Waves”

19. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP — UP 14 SPOTS!

18. Dustin Lynch feat. Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

17. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat” — NEW ALBUM, THE COMEBACK, OUT OCT. 15!

16. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

15. Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

14. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

13. Scotty McCreery, “You Time” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP — UP 14 SPOTS!

12. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

11. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

10. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”

8. Jameson Rodgers (feat. Luke Combs), “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

7. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

6. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

5. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day” — NEW ALBUM, TIME, TEQUILA, THERAPY, OUT OCT. 8!

4. Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You” — NEW ALBUM, PELAGO, OUT OCT. 15!

3. Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

2. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

1. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”